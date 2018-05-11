Milllie Mackintosh stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday evening as she wore the suit of the moment – a yellow tailored two piece by Jigsaw. The gorgeous outfit retails at £190 for the slim line linen blazer and the matching Portofino trousers set her back £115. The former wife of Professor Green teamed her sunshine suit with a matching zesty clutch bag, a simple white camisole and a pair of Kurt Geiger's 'Otter' backless flats in cream, £129. The eye-catching stamps feature an embroidered gold lobster on the front and perfectly coordinated with her fabulous suit. Millie looked tanned and relaxed having just returned from a sun-soaked holiday in the Maldives which she documented on her social media platforms.

Millie looked incredible in a yellow suit by Jigsaw and flats by Kurt Geiger

If you are wondering why this particular suit looks familiar – this is because none other than Holly Willoughby wore it last month! The ITV presenter went on a girl's night out to the English National Opera with best friend Nicole Appleton in April and showed women everywhere exactly how to work the suit trend while still looking ultra-feminine.

The Jigsaw suit is £190 for the blazer and £115 for the trousers

The suit became an instant sell–out, with customers taking to a huge waiting list to get their hands on the style. But don’t worry, this mellow yellow number will be back in stock soon.

Millie's shoes are £129 by Kurt Geiger

Glamorous Millie, 28, spoke with HELLO! Fashion Monthly about her favourite fashion memories with her mum, telling us: "My mum has good style, growing up I'd sit and play with her clothes for hours."

The TV star added: "She reminded me that I used to dress up in her Versace skirts. She said she'd heard that Versace was having a massive comeback, but said she wants to keep her collection. I was like: 'Come on mum, pass it on!"

