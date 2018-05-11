The high street suit Holly Willoughby and Millie Mackintosh are obsessed with
The yellow suit we just can't get enough of
Milllie Mackintosh stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday evening as she wore the suit of the moment – a yellow tailored two piece by Jigsaw. The gorgeous outfit retails at £190 for the slim line linen blazer and the matching Portofino trousers set her back £115. The former wife of Professor Green teamed her sunshine suit with a matching zesty clutch bag, a simple white camisole and a pair of Kurt Geiger's 'Otter' backless flats in cream, £129. The eye-catching stamps feature an embroidered gold lobster on the front and perfectly coordinated with her fabulous suit. Millie looked tanned and relaxed having just returned from a sun-soaked holiday in the Maldives which she documented on her social media platforms.
Millie looked incredible in a yellow suit by Jigsaw and flats by Kurt Geiger
If you are wondering why this particular suit looks familiar – this is because none other than Holly Willoughby wore it last month! The ITV presenter went on a girl's night out to the English National Opera with best friend Nicole Appleton in April and showed women everywhere exactly how to work the suit trend while still looking ultra-feminine.
The Jigsaw suit is £190 for the blazer and £115 for the trousers
The suit became an instant sell–out, with customers taking to a huge waiting list to get their hands on the style. But don’t worry, this mellow yellow number will be back in stock soon.
Millie's shoes are £129 by Kurt Geiger
Glamorous Millie, 28, spoke with HELLO! Fashion Monthly about her favourite fashion memories with her mum, telling us: "My mum has good style, growing up I'd sit and play with her clothes for hours."
The TV star added: "She reminded me that I used to dress up in her Versace skirts. She said she'd heard that Versace was having a massive comeback, but said she wants to keep her collection. I was like: 'Come on mum, pass it on!"
