Lorraine Kelly wore one of the prettiest dresses we have ever seen on Friday morning and we can't stop thinking about it! The floaty number is by French Connection and costs £140. The Alba Sheer Ruffle Dress has an eye-catching white floral print emblazoned over the top of the pastel blue material and is cut in a flattering fit and flare style. Lorraine defined her tiny waist with the tie sash detail and the skirt is beyond cute – it boasts tiered ruffles and lightly fluted sleeves. This is the kind of number that would be perfect wedding guest attire. The 58-year-old added coordinating high heels, also in baby blue with an adorable bow on the front, by Marks & Spencer. The stamps are past season but are still available in cerise pink and black.

Lorraine looked beautiful in baby blue

Blue is certainly Lorraine's to-go-to shade this week – this look comes fresh from yesterday's show where the ITV favourite wowed viewers in a white and blue striped skirt which set her back just £19 from ASOS.

Lorraine's dress is £140 by French Connection

The purse-friendly skirt is cut in a lightweight scuba material and a dramatic ruffle hem which gave it fun and flirty statement edge. She added a simple white T-shirt from Zara and a pair of silver high heels from Topshop. As always, the char show Queen wore her brunette hair in a coiffed and wavy style with flawlessly applied makeup including glossy foundation, and a brown smoky eye.

Making the most of the summery colour-block trend, the mother-of-one wore a vibrant yellow dress on Wednesday morning which set her back just £39.99 from one of her top favourite high street stores Topshop.

The zesty-hued number had voluminous kimono-style sleeves and a super flattering cross-over neckline with a ruffle hem. Speaking about the high street mecca, Lorraine said: "I can go into Topshop and maybe buy a top or a skirt or a pair of trousers."