Coleen Rooney looked incredible on Thursday as she attended the popular Chester Races with her footballer husband Wayne Rooney. The pretty Liverpool native uploaded a stylish 'outfit of the day' shot to her hugely popular Instagram account, which showed her and her husband posing in a box, with a backdrop of the race field behind them. The 32-year-old wore a gorgeous one-shouldered dress by Johanna Oriz, which is available online at NET-A-PORTER. The £1,310 silk dress is printed with flowers inspired by the ones found in Paul Gauguin's Polynesian paintings - a very cultured fashion piece for Coleen! She cinched the dress in at the waist with a white Gucci belt - a popular choice with fashionistas - and she added a pair of Dior mirrored sunglasses. Wayne looked smart in a suave navy suit and crisp white shirt. Fans were overjoyed to see such the couple looking so loved-up, with one commenting: "You look stunning Coleen – that dress is amazing."

Coleen and Wayne looked super chic at the Chester races

If the rumours are true about Wayne potentially moving to an American football club, the mother-of-four may have to adapt her wardrobe very soon. According to reports, MLS franchise DC united have expressed a keen interest in Wayne and it could be the club's biggest signing ever.

Coleen's dress is by Johanna Oriz and costs £1,310

It would be a huge move for the family – and they will be following in the footsteps of the Beckhams who made the move across the pond in 2007 when David moved to LA Galaxy. Remember how much VB's look changed? Peroxide crop, heeled trainers and tight skirts? Could we see Coleen following suit?

Wayne and Coleen have been married for almost ten years this June, and Coleen spoke to HELLO! about how they will celebrate their anniversary, she said: "For Wayne, it's the end of season for the football so he is on holiday then, so we will be away on holiday which will be lovely because we haven't spent our anniversary together for years, because he has been away with the England squad."

She added: "We haven't planned on where we will be away but we will have a nice meal. It will be our first holiday as a family of six."