David Beckham has made our fashion dreams come true today by announcing that he has been appointed in the newly-created role of ambassadorial president at the British Fashion Council (BFC). The organisation, which is committed to nurturing British fashion talent globally, has welcomed David to the team to help build relationships in the United States and Asia. Ooh. The statement read: "David will partner closely with the BFC team to help the BFC boost support for the British fashion industry on a global scale – raising the profile of emerging British fashion talent with the global investment and media communities alike."

David was announced as BFC ambassadorial president on Friday

David's new role will last two years, initially, and will also focus on education – something the football star has supported passionately in the past. In fact, you may even see the father-of-four appear at your local fashion workshop, since part of his responsibility will be to help the organisation reach young talent from all backgrounds across the UK - through BFC run Saturday Clubs, scholarships and apprenticeships and promoting engagement in arts education. Sign us up!

In the official announcement photograph, David poses with fashion heavy-hitters Edward Enninful and Dylan Jones (editors of British Vogue and GQ), as well as style critic Sarah Mower and Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC. Of course, David has a connection to the fashion industry through wife Victoria, and has worked with the likes of Belstaff and H&M in the past.

“Taking on this new role is an incredibly proud moment for me," David said. " I have long been passionate about British style, fashion and craftsmanship and this role gives me the chance to get under the skin of an industry I love. I am excited to be working closely with the British Fashion Council to promote and inspire young talent, from across the UK, on a global scale.

"The fashion industry is one of our best preforming global exports and I am looking forward to working with our future leaders and supporting the BFC in their global ambitions,” he continued. David won't be in bad company, either – other stars to have landed ambassadorial roles with the council in the past include Poppy Delevingne and Alexa Chung. You've knocked it out the park with this one though, BFC.