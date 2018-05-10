There is no doubt about it - Victoria Beckham is the Queen of Heels. She's very rarely seen without a pair of her own-branded shoes – her Dorothy pumps are her absolute favourite and they are always a big part of her outfit. If she's wearing skinny jeans and a simple white T-shirt, or a tailored suit or a structured dress, you can bet she will add be sporting a pair of her own heels. Fashion fans will be excited to know that her hugely popular Dorothy pumps now come in some fabulous new shades ready for summer, and we can’t help but lust after every single pair. The most recent shade is a pastel peach - and they are DIVINE.

Victoria loves to wear brightly coloured heels from her own collection

This gentle-hued tone would look incredible with a crisp white dress or even a pair of stone wash denim jeans. The £560 heels have a pointed toe, slipper-style fit, are made from calf leather and are fully lined for extra comfort. Another new texture is a glittery silver - perfect for any magpies out there. We loved last season’s green glitter, so the arrival of this new tone is definitely worth celebrating. Why? Because they're the perfect heels to paint the town red in.

We love the new peach shade of the Dorothy pumps, £560

Part of the existing collection is a mint green pair of heels that the wife of David Beckham wore in April with a terracotta skirt and white shirt as she hit the town with her son Brooklyn.

These particular heels must be a treasured pair as she wore them again a month earlier with a striking lavender three piece suit. The shoes also come in a cool-toned lilac which she has worn on countless occasions – most notably with jeans and a white shirt to introduce her fashion collection in New York.

The 44-year-old even took to her Instagram page in March to ask her 19.9 million followers for help in choosing which shoes she should team with her outfit. The fashion mogul filmed herself standing in front of a full length mirror, and asked: "I'm getting ready for Facebook Live and I can't decide, green or yellow – what do you think?" Proof VB is just like us - she can't make a fashion decision sometimes, either.