A very happy 30th birthday to HELLO! magazine! Helping us to celebrate the big 3-0, we have taken over Dover Street Market to throw the party of all parties. The fabulous event was put together by Smith & Sinclair, and our favourite celebrities got all dressed up to party with us, as they sipped on the most decadent of drinks – Ciroc, Vita Coca, Fiji Water, Lanson champagne and Absolute Taste. Leading the glittering celebrity guest list was the legendary Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster. Rod looked impossibly suave in lace shirt, and an incredible checked blazer, while Penny dazzled photographers wearing a white body con dress which featured delicate ruching and was adorned with pretty printed lilac flowers.

Rod Stewart and Penny looked fabulous

Denise van Outen looked incredible, wearing a super chic white Zara suit with a sparkly gold cami underneath by Dancing Leopard. She teamed her stylish outfit with simple gold jewellery and wore her famous blonde locks in a sleek and straight style.

Denise Van Outen stunned in white

Early bird Charlotte Hawkins looked beautiful in a nude-coloured, belted jumpsuit with lace cap sleeves and rose floral print from Next.

Charlotte Hawkins wore a fabulous jumpsuit by Next

Jenni Falconer wore a starry printed dress by Self Portrait in white and conrasting navy blue.

We are starry-eyed about Jenny's dress

This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes also joined in on the celebrations at the iconic store in central London. Eamonn looked polished in a navy tailored suit and crisp shirt, and Ruth stunned in a green lacy dress from her own range with QVC.

Ruth and Eamonn looked hic - Ruth wore a dress from her own range at QVC

Ultra-glam couple Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson, who welcomed their first child last year, enjoyed a rare night off from childcare duties. Binky showed off her fabulous figure in simple black paper bag trousers by Cos with a sheer spotted top from Zara and heels. JP wowed in a crisp white shirt and linen blazer.

Binky looked effortlessly cool in Cos trousers and a Zara top

Speaking of new parents, McFly singer Danny Jones and his wife Georgia, who are the mother and father to three-month-old baby Cooper, posed for photographers in totally co-ordinated outfits! Danny wore black skinny jeans and a simple black polo shirt, and Georgia looked incredible in a black tea dress complete with multi-coloured floral print by Topshop.

Danny and Georgia had a child-free evening - Georgia wore Topshop

Tamara Ecclestone looked typically glamorous and poised in a incredibly chic lilac lace getup by Valentino which gave us total Spring vibes. She was accompanied by little Fifi who stole the show in a metallic pink candy striped dress. Too cute!

Tamara and Fifi were quite the double act in matching pastels

Bringing the flavour, Spice Girl Mel B looked expertly chic in a majorly dazzling outfit – a sequin dress which featured multicoloured checked detail and a red neckline. The former Spice Girl was accompanied by her daughter Phoenix Chi who looked insanely cool in a sparkly sliver top, and over-the-knee boots.

Mel B and her daughter Phoenix Chi made quite the glittering duo

Showing the celebs how to work the red carpet was the legendary Joan Collins, who wore a peach coloured Bardot dress with trumpet sleeves, a statement necklace to end all statement necklaces and a bedazzled box clutch. She wore her famous brunette locks curled and coifed and added a splash of red lipstick in Hello! red of course.

Joan looked perfect in peach