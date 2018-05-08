Princess Beatrice is known for her impressive sense of style and certainly didn't disappoint at the Met Gala 2018 wearing the most stunning of dresses by Alberta Ferretti which made her look like a Grecian goddess. The floor-sweeping gown was made in a deep purple and gave her a totally classic yet regal stance, with layers of mesh and tulle. The design had semi-sheer sleeves and gathered cuffs which gave the dress a contemporary edge. The full-length design hugged her trim and toned frame and had a cinched in waist detail which made the most of her minuscule torso. The glorious gown featured embellished detail around the neck and also at the cuffs. The sister of Princess Eugenie added a smart box clutch, metallic strappy high heel sandals and wore a selection of bedazzled headbands on her head which gave the illusion of a crown.

Princess Beatrice stunned in a purple gown by Alberta Ferretti

The stunning daughter of Prince Andrew spends a lot of time in LA and only last week wowed fashion fans all over the world when she stepped out in a navy cape by Galvan, high heel shoes by Jimmy Choo and a fabulous statement clutch baring her initial 'B' on the front. The beautiful royal was photographed as she was leaving trendy Avra restaurant with friends and looked in great spirits as she smiled happily for waiting photographers. There is no doubt about it, the 29-year-old has been upping her fashion game in recent months, and fans are eager to see what she will wear to her younger sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to long-term love Jack Brooksbank on 12 October.

MORE: Met Gala 2018: 23 of the most talked about dresses of the night

Beatrice's dress was one of a collection of sensational dresses on the red carpet at last night's glamorous fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York city. The theme this year was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in reference to the religious artwork in the museum.

READ: Stylish sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wow at the Queen's birthday celebrations