Lights! Camera! Action! The Met Gala is the biggest nght of the year for the fashion world, and 2018's offering is no different. The event really is a favourite amongst the stars. Rihanna has been to the Met Gala a huge eight times since 2007, while Donatella Versace is the queen of the ball – she has now notched up 17 appearances at the benefit since 1995. It's a big night for gorgeous couples: Amal Clooney arrived hand-in-hand with husband George Clooney, Amanda Seyfried looked loved-up with her husband Thomas Sadoski, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk made their first BIG appearance as a couple (about time!), as did Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin. Similarly, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse made their first MAJOR red carpet appearance as a couple together after months of speculation about their relationship. Scroll down to see how the stars interpreted this year's theme: “Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Amal Clooney was one of the first to arrive - no doubt because she's co-chair for the Met Gala. The barrister was dressed in a Richard Quinn ensemble; a strapless, metallic bodice which flowed into a dramatic train featuring large florals.

Rihanna never disapoints for the Met Gala - and for 2018, she has answered all of our fashion prayers. The singer, actress and beauty mogul killed it in in Maison Margiela, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewels.

Olivia Munn stepped out in gold custom-made H&M Conscious Collection. The actress needed to be sewn into her chainmail dress, which was inspired by the crusades.

Rita Ora gave the crowds a real show with the super long train on her Prada dress. Rita's headpiece took three whole days to make.

Engaged couple Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Shaffer looked incredible at the star-studded event. Bee was sure to get plenty of photographs with her mum Anna Wintour as they both arrived at the Met Gala.

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse looked insane as they arrived at the Met Gala. The 21-year-old actress wore custom H&M, and her dress also featured a huge train. This appearance marked the couples' first major outing as a bonafide couple.

Everyone is talking about Kate Bosworth's dress. Possibly the most dramatic of the night, the actress opted for Oscar de la Renta.

Can you believe this is Kate Moss's first Met Gala appearance in Saint Laurent. She hasn't been to the Met Gala since 2009, and she made the theme her own.

Lily Collins really brought it in Givenchy. The actress's makeup look was amazing and she was even clutching rosary beads.

Ariana Grande was dressed by Vera Wang for her first ever Met Gala. The print on the dress is Michelanglo's Last Judgement.

Katy Perry wowed in cutom-made Versace. It's no secret Katy loves a theme, and she nailed the best entrance of a night in a vintage convertible car. It's believed Katy's giant feathered wings span six feet - we wouldn't want to be sat next to her at dinner.

Princess Beatrice of York stepped out to the Met Gala wearing a purple gown with a gold headpiece and a box clutch.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been dating for years, and they even have a child together, but they don't hit the red carpet together - until now. The pair stepped out for the 2018 Met Gala and looked incredible doing it.

Gigi Hadid gave stained glass window vibes in her Versace dress of dreams.

This is Cara Delevingne's seventh Met Gala appearance and she is KILLING it. We're loving the pink hair, yellow eyeshadow, veiled headpiece and gold ears. Yes, gold ears.

Sarah Jessica Parker opted for Dolce & Gabbana for he evening. The corset gown with a cathedral train embroidered with gold baroque embellishments and sacred hearts.

Priyanka Chopra opted for Ralph Lauren - Meghan Markle's best friend really goes for it with her style, and her Met Gala look was no different.

Jennifer Lopez arrived in a feathered and embellished Balmain gown with a large cross in the centre, reminiscent of stained glass windows.

Kendall Jenner's Off White jumpsuit is totally different from her reealing gown from last year.

Bella Hadid really gave it her all with her Met Gala 2018 look. The dark angel vibes were courtesy of Chrome Hearts.

Jourdan Dunn looks ready to guard the gates of heaven in this sublime dress which she teamed with a colour pop with a rasberry pink shoe.

Could this be Kim Kardashian-West's best Met look to date? The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star opted for Versace and looked like a golden goddess.

Blake Lively brings the drama to the Met Gala stairs. The former Gossip Girl star opted for an embellished burgundy Versace dress with an embroidered skirt.