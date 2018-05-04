Princess Diana had so many iconic fashion moments – it really is the hardest of tasks to pick just one favourite. But a dress that sticks in our minds is the midnight blue satin slip dress the late princess wore when she attended the famous Met Gala in 1996 – over 20 years ago. Her outfit was so classic – it wouldn't look out of place today. The then 35-year-old arrived solo to the event and looked so beautiful, it was nothing short of breath-taking. Her stunning gown was designed by John Galliano for Dior, and was actually part of the fashion designers' very first couture collection for the iconic brand – and wow, what a way to launch it!

Diana wore Dior at the 1996 Met Gala

Diana totally accessorised the lingerie-inspired frock perfectly – wearing a coordinating Dior mini bag – and as selection of dazzling sapphire jewels from her own jewellery box – including her famous jaw-dropping pearl and sapphire choker. The fabulous gown only cemented her fashion-forward attitude; slip dresses are a huge trend today – proving the royal was clearly ahead of her time.

MORE: Princess Diana is crowned the most influential in royal fashion history

The Met Gala is arguably one of the most photographed events in the world with the most exclusive of guest lists. Each year the gala has a different theme, and this year it’s 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.'

READ: Prince William & Harry donate one of Princess Diana's outfits & it's for a very special reason

Vogue's Anna Wintour is the chairwoman of the gala and it’s up to her, and only her as to who is allowed to grace the red carpet. Each year sees a selection of different celebrity hosts, from high-end designers to the world's most famous faces in fashion, and this year, the glittering soiree will be hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York at promptly 7pm New York time, the event is so formal the even the photographers have to wear black tie.