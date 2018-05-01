When you think of iconic wedding dress designers, you instantly think of Vera Wang. The bridal designer has created plenty of A-List wedding dresses; from Victoria Beckham's sleek gown in 1999 to Mariah Carey's meringue dress in 1993 when she married Tommy Mottola. You just have to google her name and a million images of fairy-tale weddings pop up on screen. The designer has been creating gowns for almost 30 years and understands the "royal mania" happening right now. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Vera confirms she will NOT be designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress, despite suspicions from fashion fans. Discussing Meghan's choices, Vera said: "Other than [wearing us] and she's not wearing us – there are two ways for her to go: American or British. Given her new position, her new status, and her new role, she’ll very well go British." Vera also reveals she thinks Meghan's dress will be a middle ground between Diana's and Kate's wedding dresses. "Neither full blown royal wedding like Diana or Kate, and neither narrow sensual and more sexy – I think she'll go somewhere in-between that feels a tad more modern," she revealed.

The royal wedding is drawing closer...

Vera also spoke about how – just like the rest of the world – she is beyond excited about the upcoming nuptials, which will be held at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May. "It's amazing to be able to celebrate a royal wedding with an American – it brings attention to a sense of romance that in our present world we lack a bit of. A royal wedding brings out things like hope, grandeur in all of us," Vera told the magazine.

And in other royal wedding-related news, it has just been announced that wherever you are in the UK, you WILL be able to watch the royal wedding.

The BBC will be offering an opportunity to all local communities in the UK to screen the event live without needing to purchase a licence. So, if you are at an event held in a town hall or even if you are at a party, you can be in on all the action!