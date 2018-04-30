Speculation is mounting as to exactly which wedding dress designer Meghan Markle will choose when she marries Prince Harry on 19 May and what kind of style of dress she will walk down the aisle in. Will she go for something sleek and form-fitting, or will she opt for a big meringue with a smattering of lace? If you are a bride-to-be with a wedding looming, or just hugely interested in Meghan's bridal fashion (and let's face it who isn't?) this new Digi launch may be just the thing for you. Metail have launched the ingenious Royal Wedding Try-On Boutique, where the public can try-on and guess Meghan's wedding dress choices digitally before the big day. Metail is enabling people to check out 15 popular wedding dress styles that Meghan is rumoured to be considering - and to see what each dress will look like on a digital model inspired by the actress herself.

Guess Meghan Markle's wedding dress choice

The site is incredibly straight forward to use – you simply log on to the royal wedding section of the page where a digital 'model' of Meghan can be seen, and you can click through each 'Meghan' which in turn has a separate dress on , letting you check out lots of options the former Suits star may opt for. If seeing the 36-year-old fiancé of Prince Harry in a variety of wedding gowns inspires you – you can create your own 'MeModel' and see what wedding styles suit you. How clever!

Bookmakers have stopped taking bets on the designer that Meghan may or may not wear, especially after punters started to back Alexander McQueen at the start of April. This choice could be highly likely, particularly as the Duchess of Cambridge wore Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen at her own royal wedding in 2011.

A spokesperson at Paddy Power explained: "Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan's dress. So much so they've had to suspend the betting. Either someone sneaky knows something, or there's plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge."