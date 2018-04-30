Princess Beatrice never fails to look impeccably polished and well-turned-out at all times. At the weekend, the gorgeous redhead looked incredible as she was snapped leaving trendy Avra restaurant in Los Angeles, wearing a black dress which she teamed with an eye-catching tassel-trimmed cape. Despite her uber-stylish ensemble, all eyes were on her fabulous statement clutch bag which displayed an embroidered 'B' on the front, her nickname to her closest friends. The 29-year-old sister of Princess Eugenie showed off her slim legs in the simple shift dress and wowed fashion fans with her designer jacket – which was by high end brand Galvan. The Cortado fringed jacket is part of the brand's current collection and retails at a purse-busting £995. She teamed her getup with a pair of blue velvet high heel Mary Jane shoes by Jimmy Choo – a brand loved by many well-known royals, including Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge.

WENN

We loved Beatrice's 'B' bag

The 29-year-old princess certainly has an eye for style and hit headlines in April when she wore an elaborately embroidered dress to the Commonwealth State Dinner at Buckingham Palace. The redhead wore a full-length gown by luxury fashion brand Needle & Thread and fans were excited to hear the dress was part of the mid-season sale, retailing at £212.50. The blooming lovely floral embroidered design skimmed her slim physique and the ribbon waist detail defined her middle. Beatrice's trademark red hair was worn in a half-up, half-down style and flawless makeup including nude lip-gloss and smoky eyeshadow made the most of her lovely features.

The daughter of Prince Andrew has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Jordan last week and a shot of the princess and a set of A-list friends appeared on Misha Nonoo's social media. (Misha is the lady reportedly responsible for introducing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.)

Beatrice looked gorgeous in a black-and-white shirt, simple skirt and white trainers as she posed alongside Ellie Goulding and supermodel Karlie Kloss in the Wadi Rum desert.