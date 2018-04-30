Harper Beckham showed that she is a 'chip off the old block' on Sunday evening – when her fashion designer mother shared a live video of her 6-year-old daughter's fashion sketches. The top of Harper's hair could just be seen as she pointed to each sketch which looked surprisingly detailed for such a young child. Sketching is a key factor in a fashion designer's process – something that Harper has no doubt picked up from her successful mother. This isn't the first time that the youngest Beckham offspring has given a clear indication that she wants to follow in the footsteps of the former Spice Girl – recently Victoria shared a video of her daughter in the American Girl doll store and she had designed the dolls outfit. The 44-year-old appeared proud as punch with Harper’s doll – sharing a shot of the completed getup writing: "Super chic! Harper's design!"

Harper is a total professional!

There is no doubt about it , Harper certainly is a super creative little girl – at the weekend she showed the world she is also a dab hand at applying makeup. On Instagram, the only daughter of David and Victoria was seen painting both her parents' faces – Victoria looked rather like a cat emoji, complete with painted on whiskers and bold blusher, courtesy of Harper. "A future makeup artist?" Victoria wrote - alongside another snap which showed Victoria with a comical painted nose whilst Harper concentrated on adding the finishing touches to her forehead.

Fans love to see an insight into the Beckham brood and recently went wild when Harper's voice could be heard on one of Victoria's videos.

Her refined accent sounded distinctively British and the adorable recent clip showed her sitting on a stool, decked out in her school uniform, announcing: "Hi, I'm six, almost seven, and I love books and my family too. Which is Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Mummy and Daddy."