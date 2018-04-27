Michelle Keegan recently launched her first collection for Very and the 40-strong line is selling out fast. The wife of Marks Wright spoke to HELLO! at the star-studded launch in London where her collection was seen on the catwalk for the very first time. We had a chat about all things fashion, and the former Coronation Street star told us what she really thinks of her husband's wardrobe and the sweet way they connect when they are choosing outfits: "When we put an outfit on, we ask each other for advice. He's very good with what he wears – he's very stylish and he knows what goes together and what doesn't, and knows what works for him." She added "We don’t really dress each other, but we do ask advice"

Photo: © Getty Images

The happy couple often ask each other advice on their outfits

The 31-year-old is seen as a fashion icon by many, and has a hugely extensive wardrobe filled with affordable and designer pieces, but what exactly is her favourite high street store? "I really like Mango," she said. "And Zara - you can't go wrong with Zara!" She went on to reveal she loves to hit the vintage stores - especially in LA, where her husband Mark lives. "I have an brown amazing suede jacket I found at a flea market, it has tassels on and I got it for £20 and it looks really vintage," she told us.

Just like the rest of us, Michelle admires other celebrity wardrobes and revealed her best dressed star at the moment "has to be Jessica Alba" because she's "effortlessly cool." The Manchester-born actress also loves a famous Hadid sister, telling us: "I love Bella Hadid ... she has gone very 80s with her look and is really unique." Michelle is, like everyone else on the planet, excited for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May and thinks the former Suits star's wedding dress will "obviously be very demure, but I think she will put her own stamp on it - I can imagine her as being very simple, or having a bit of lace and she will look very sleek."