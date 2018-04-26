Princess Eugenie turned heads on Wednesday night as she stepped out in London, and it was her very affordable coat that grabbed our attention the most. Eugenie, 28, looked stylish in a black coat with a white check print, which cost just £79.00 from high street favourite Zara - which is now out of stock. The bride-to-be teamed the coat with an oversized khaki shirt and a pair of black skinny jeans, completing her outfit with patent black ankle boots and a black quilted bag with a gold chain.

Princess Eugenie looked stylish in a Zara coat while out in London

The down-to-earth royal has previously opened up about her love of the high street during a chat with Harper's Bazaar while talking about her work outfits. She shared: "I wear a dress and boots to work. I've started wearing high heels, which is so grown-up. But they're painful by the end of the day. I look at people wearing heels in movies and I'm like, 'How do they do that?' For clothes, I love Sandro and Maje. Zara is great for work, and bits from Topshop. My favorite is my lace bomber jacket from Essentiel Antwerp. And I live in my Rag & Bone ankle boots."

Eugenie looked just as stylish on Saturday at the Queen's 92nd birthday celebrations

Eugenie isn’t the only member of the royal family who is a fan of Zara. The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted on more than one occasion dressed in pieces from the affordable Spanish chain. In fact, Kate even chose to wear a dress from Zara in the car on her way to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in July, before getting changed into a pink Alexander McQueen number for the church. The summer-ready design cost just £39.99 and featured a whimsical floral print and three-quarter length sleeves.

Both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, 29, are renowned for their unique sense of style, and often co-ordinate when stepping out together at family events with the rest of the royals. The stylish sisters were last seen out together on Saturday when they attended the Queen's 92nd birthday celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Eugenie looked stylish in a summer-ready white and blue dress – which was later identified as Max Mara's Leandro White Draped Floral Crepe dress, which retailed at £1,088 last season. The pretty design, which featured a floral print skirt and was cut just above the knee, was accessorised with nude sandals and a matching clutch. Beatrice also looked the part wearing a purple wrap dress, which cinched in at the waist, and featured long sleeves which she rolled up. A patent black clutch bag and Topshop snakeskin shoes finished off her outfit.