Meghan Markle's favourite colour to wear is very different to Kate Middleton's

Ever since her engagement to the world's most eligible bachelor was announced, Meghan Markle has continued to impress royal watchers and fashion critics alike with her demeanour and of course, her fashion! And it seems while she favours the more muted tones, such as navy, grey, black and off-white, it seems green has been making a splash every now and then. The indication that Meghan loved this hue first started when she emerged for her engagement interview, wearing a dark, forest green dress, which retailed at £437 by Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H.

Meghan Markle appears to love the colour green

The observation was made by the style blog Meghan's Mirror, which tweeted: "Interesting that other than the basics (white, grey, navy, black), the only colour #MeghanMarkle has worn clothing-wise as a representative of the Royal Family is green." Two months after she and Prince Harry revealed their plans to marry, Meghan gave a lesson in stylish winter dressing, and royal watchers went particularly wild for her stunning emerald coloured handbag. The timeless piece, which comes from British leather goods company DeMellier, was no doubt a nod to the Welsh flag. At the time, DeMellier London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO! : "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

The former Suits star has previously opted for a DeMellier handbag in forest green

In February, for her first public visit to Scotland, the former Suits star wowed in a beautiful checked navy and green Burberry coat, clearly paying a special homage to the country. She also added a bottle green handbag from luxury brand Strathberry to the sophisticated look. The sell-out fashion accessory featured a bold chain strap and a cream lining, worth £425. One month later, Meghan then stepped out again in a green skirt by Greta Constantine, which was also no doubt in honour of the famous colour of the Emerald Isle. She styled the looked with an ivory coat by Mackage, a tan bag by Charlotte Elizabeth and a white cashmere Victoria Beckham sweater, worth £690.

Meghan looked lovely in green during her trip to Belfast

Earlier this month, the bride-to-be once again stunned in another gorgeous ensemble as she joined fiancé at the Invictus Games reception. For a look that suited the warm weather London's been having, Meghan turned to celebrity favourite brand Self-Portrait, slipping into the pretty green Cold Shoulder Floral Midi Dress, which retails for £300. While wearing green can suggest that you are a well-balanced and an environmentally friendly individual, the fact that Meghan has picked this shade could be a strategic move. The colour green was one of the most popular shades women in Britain wore during the suffragette movement - and since Meghan is an advocate for Women's Rights, this could well be her way of paying homage to the campaign.

