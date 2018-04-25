Prince William and Kate's royal baby was the picture of cuteness as he made his official debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing on Monday. But if his white bonnet looked familiar, that's because it's the same design that Princess Charlotte wore back in 2015, when she made her first public appearance. The royal baby wore a white version of the bonnet made by Spanish store Irulea, while Charlotte wore an ivory version from the same set.

Irulea, based in San Sebastian, confirmed that the royal baby's outfit was designed by them. On their official Facebook page they wrote: "At Irulea, we're delighted to know that, like with Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen an outfit from our shop for their third child's first public appearance. We would like to send our most sincere congratulations to the couple following the birth. The outfit that the baby wears is made up of four pieces: a bonnet, a white shirt, a jersey and booties."

The children's Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo played a special role in the baby's outfit choice. Her mother bought the clothes from the children's boutique in the Spanish northern city of San Sebastian. The original set contained two bonnets – one white and one ivory.

As for the royal baby's blanket, the gorgeous white knitted shawl is made by GH Hurt and Sons in Nottinghamshire, the same company that provided blankets for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's public debuts. The family-run company has a long-standing connection with the royal family; William was presented with one of their shawls when he was a baby. The company's website has a range of the wraps available in a variety of fabrics including merino wool and cotton, ranging in price from £36 to £122.

