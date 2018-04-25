Holly Willoughby is known for her love of high street fashion, but she may have worn one of her cheapest items ever on Wednesday as she stepped out in a £6 blouse for her This Morning presenting duties. The 37-year-old wore a khaki long sleeve blouse from 10store.com, which features flared sleeves, frill detail and a contrasting white trim.

The blouse originally cost £18 but is currently in the sale for £6 – although it is currently only available in sizes medium and large. It is also available in rust and navy shades for the same affordable price.

Holly Willoughby wore a 10 Store shirt and Zara skirt on This Morning

Holly styled the top with a skirt from one of her favourite stores – Zara. The khaki lace skirt features an asymmetric hem and button detail at the waistline, but doesn't currently appear to be available on their website. Completing the look was a pair of Holly's trusty Gianvito Rossi nude heels, which she often wears with her daily outfits.

"Good morning Wednesday!!" Holly captioned her Instagram post, which showed she had worn her hair in tousled waves and added a pop of pink lipstick to complement her outfit. Holly's bargain shirt was much more affordable than the red floral blouse she wore to host the daytime show on Tuesday; the mum-of-three looked stylish as ever in a £290 red sheer shirt from Rag & Bone, which she paired with a pair of £49 cropped indigo denim jeans from Warehouse, which proved so popular they have already sold out.

Holly's shirt is currently available in the sale for £6

Although the Celebrity Juice co-host enjoys a high street steal, her stylist Angie Smith also adds in key designer pieces to her This Morning wardrobe that can be rather pricey. On Monday, the TV host wore a striped asymmetrical dress by Korean fashion designer Faye Woo and at £446, it didn't come cheap. The striped Varco dress packed a punch with its blue hues and waist defining stripes.

