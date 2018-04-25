It was a busy Tuesday evening for Michelle Keegan! The stunning actress debuted her new collection for Very - and her fabulous line appeared on the catwalk for the first time ever. An array of celebrity guests watched the show at One Marylebone in London, including former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead, and sister-in-law Jessica Wright. HELLO! caught up with Michelle to talk about all things fashion, and she had some tips for bride-to-be Meghan Markle. "I LOVE how she dresses," Michelle revealed. "She always looks good, and she puts her own stamp on outfits." Just like the rest of the UK, Meghan is excited for the royal wedding and has made some predictions on what she thinks the former Suits star will wear: "Obviously it’s going to be very demure, but again, I think she will put her own stamp on it - I can imagine her as being very simple, or having a bit of lace and she will look very sleek."

Michelle wears printed peplum dress, £100, Very

Michelle, 31, married Mark Wright in 2015, so she knows all about the stress of wedding planning - and her main advice to the fiancée of Prince Harry is "don’t let her voice not be heard, it's her and Harry's day, and if she wants something, she should fight for it!"

Michelle wore a tropical frock, £60, by Very at the launch of her new collection

Fans of the Manchester-born star are loving her new Very collection. It has something for everyone; whether you're aftergorgeous printed dresses, tailored separates, statement co-ords or chic denim, you'll find something to obsess over.

The 40-piece collection starts at just £28 so it caters for all budgets. Michelle wore a selection of incredible outfits from the range at the launch party – including a ruffle, cold shoulder dress that featured a pink, green and leaf tropical print on the front. The £60 frock had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a flirty mini hem with delicate spaghetti straps.

