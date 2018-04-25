Meghan Markle had an early start on Wednesday morning as she attended a dawn service to commemorate Anzac Day – and she looked as stylish as ever! The royal bride-to-be joined Prince Harry at 5am at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, dressed in a full-length grey coat, black hat and matching shoes. Beauty-wise, Meghan's hair was styled loosely around her shoulders, while natural makeup completed her look. Both she and Harry wore poppies on their lapels, while Harry's coat was also adorned with his military medals.

The couple – who are set to tie the knot in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May – were joined at the 45-minute service by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissioners, and later walked to the Australian memorial, where Harry laid a wreath. His handwritten message read: "In loving memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the many whose lives were changed forever. Harry." The couple then both signed a book of remembrance book in honour of the New Zealanders and Australians who died at war. Anzac Day has been commemorated in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey.

Later in the morning at the Wreath Laying and Parade Service at the Cenotaph, Harry will lay a wreath on behalf of the Queen. Between 300 and 400 participants are set to take part in the parade, including member of veterans’ associations, serving and ex-service personnel and their families. After the parade, Harry and Meghan will go to the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

This is the couple's second engagement of the week. On Monday, they attended a Memorial Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence and to celebrate his life and legacy. Meghan once again dressed impeccably for the sombre event, with the 36-year-old opting to wear a navy dress by Hugo Boss which had a silver thread running through it. She teamed the belted-dress with nude high heel shoes, while her long brown hair looked elegant tied back.