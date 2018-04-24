The Princess Charlotte effect is in full force! The blue floral dress that two-year-old Charlotte wore to the hospital to meet her baby brother on Monday has sold out online, according to the brand Little Alice London's website. The Periwinkle hand smocked daisy-print dress features a Peter Pan collar, short sleeves and a sweet sash tie.

Prince William and Kate's daughter looked simply adorable modelling the dress by the London-based brand, which is owned by Kate's Marlborough College school friend, Alice Avenel. On her website, the dress is priced at £40 for babies aged six months and goes up to £45 for children aged up to six years old. Sadly, the outfit is sold out in all sizes.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in the blue dress

On her website, Kate's friend Alice writes: "I am a London based mother of three with a passion for smocking.... my clever mother kept all of my beautiful smocked dresses from when I was a child but I found it very hard to find affordable dresses and rompers to add to my collection. My children wear smocked clothes all the time, not just for special occasions. All the Little Alice collections are machine washable and 100% cotton so can be worn every day."

The dress was made by Little Alice London, run by Kate's school friend

The hand smocked dresses available online are roughly priced at £40 and feature different designs, including poppies, daisies and gingham prints. A couple of rompers are also on offer for babies, while boys' and girls' shirts range from boat designs to duck patterns.

Princess Charlotte certainly stole the show during her appearance at the Lindo Wing on Monday afternoon, when she met her baby brother for the first time. Prince William had collected his children at home and brought them to the hospital to see Kate and the newborn. Upon arriving at St Mary's, Charlotte showed off her confident nature, sweetly smiling and waving to the cameras as she skipped up the steps. Her big brother Prince George, four, appeared more shy but looked just as adorable in his Thomas's Battersea school uniform.