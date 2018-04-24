Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement, the former Suits star has wowed the public with a series of incredibly chic looks. And while there have been plenty of rumours and speculation as to where she may be getting her fashion inspiration – from soon-to-be sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge to her fiancé’s late mother Princess Diana – eagle-eyed royal watchers may have noticed that some of her outfits bear more than a passing resemblance to ones sported by another regal European.

The two royals share very similar tastes

It appears that Meghan is dressing very similarly to Queen Letizia of Spain. And while we can't say for definite that the 36-year-old has been directly inspired by King Felipe's wife, they certainly share very similar taste. For example, on Saturday Meghan wore a gorgeous dark blue Stella McCartney cape gown to the Queen's 92nd birthday celebrations. Queen Letizia has worn this exact item before – in a deep khaki green.

The pair are also both fans of belted coats. Meghan has worn this style in white, black and beige. Letizia also owns black and cream versions, as well as a deep red style – which, like Meghan, she teamed with pointed knee-high boots.

Meghan delighted fashion fans when she rocked a nautical-style dress paired with a black jacket draped over her shoulders. Letizia has also been known to keep out the cold this way, pairing her jacket with a white minidress. And both own remarkably similar cream coats with front fastenings – Meghan's is by Amanda Wakeley and she teamed it with a white beret while attending her first official engagement with the Queen at a Commonwealth Day service.

Another look we've come to expect from Meghan is a preference for simple, chic cuts in dark neutral colours, such as her trademark black trousers – which she wore while attending her first red carpet event with Prince Harry – and the Jackie O-inspired midi dress by Halo that she sported during a Women's Empowerment dinner. And, surprise surprise, Letizia is also a fan of this minimal style too. She owns a dress very similar to Meghan's, and also knows how to rock a black pant suit. We think it looks equally great on both of them!