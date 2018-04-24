All eyes were on The Duchess of Cambridge when she introduced her beautiful new baby boy to the world on 23 April 2018. As she made her way to the steps of the iconic Lindo Wing with her husband Prince William, fashion fans praised Kate for looking so incredible so soon after giving birth to the new prince. The 36-year-old wore a red dress with lacy white collar by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham and her pearl button earnings were loaned to her by the Queen. It goes without saying that her stylist Natasha Archer was at St. Mary's hospital to ensure Kate looked her very best, post birth. However there was one item that the Duchess just couldn't be without – and that's her nude high heel shoes, and this occasion was no different. However, instead of opting for her regular choice ,which is usually L.K.Bennett or Jimmy Choo, she went for the praline suede 85 pumps by Gianvito Rossi – the very same shoes which Holly Willoughby often sports - and they cost an eye-watering £495.

Kate's nude shoes were by Gianvito Rossi

The classic pointed toe and slender stiletto heel is undoubtedly a slightly different choice for Kate who often choses a more round toe heel.

The Praline Suede pumps retail at £495

Of course, everyone knows that Kate has long been a fan of the nude shoe – and for many years her utmost favourite pair were by L.K.Bennett – The Sledge high heel pumps retail at £195 and Kate wore them on numerous occasions from 2011-2014. Since then, Kate has switched up her labels and has been spotted with Jimmy Choo on other formal engagements.

Holly often wears the very same Gianvito Rossi pumps

Holly Willoughby, 37, is also long-time fan of the nude high heel and flits between a variety of different types.

Her favourite designer pair are the Gianvito Rossi stamps, which fellow ITV presenter Christine Lampard also frequently steps out in. However she also favours a budget copy by Office - The 'On to Point' court shoes which retail at £69.

