The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their third child – a baby boy – on 23 April and the happy couple looked ecstatic as they stood on the Lindo Wing steps with their new bundle of joy. After catching a glimpse of the new royal baby – fashion fans were quick to check out Kate's first post-baby outfit, which consisted of a red dress by Jenny Packham, which had a contrasting white collar, and her favourite nude high heel shoes. But there was one item you might have missed! Kate wore something which had an extra special meaning – and she did it with her choice of jewellery. The 36-year-old wore a stunning pair of pearl drop earrings which were loaned to Kate by Prince William's grandmother the Queen. This lovely touch no doubt sparked sentimental value as her third baby is the Queen's sixth great grandchild.

Kate's pearl earrings were loaned to her by the Queen

The beautiful earrings have been worn by the wife of Prince William before; most notably in 2016 when she visited The Mauritshuis to view the exhibition 'At Home in Holland'. The Duchess donned a crisp lilac suit and wore her hair in a chic chignon which showcased her pearl earrings perfectly.

The Queen wore the same earrings in 2012

The Queen's jewellery box is filled to the brim with the most glorious of pieces that Kate has often worn, including a pair of diamond pendant earrings which the Queen first wore back in 2012 for the State Opening of Parliament.

MORE: Who is Duchess Kate's stylist? Everything you need to know about Natasha Archer

The Duchess then wore the very same earrings for the Place2Be Awards in November. It's no secret that Kate looks to the Queen for jewellery inspiration – at the BAFTAS 2018, she recycled a pair of emerald drop earrings, choosing to wear them as studs making them incredibly interchangeable. The Queen also enjoys wearing emeralds and they feature heavily in her huge collection, so could this be the next big loan to Kate?

READ: Prince William and Kate as you've never seen them before!