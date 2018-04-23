Kate Middleton calls to mind Princess Diana at royal baby's first appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge was the picture of happiness as she made her first official appearance with her new royal baby on Monday afternoon. Joined on the steps of the Lindo Wing with her husband Prince William, Kate called to mind another royal who had stood outside the hospital some 34 years ago – Princess Diana.

The Duchess, who had given birth just seven hours before her public appearance, looked radiant in a red Jenny Packham dress that featured three-quarter length sleeves and a white lace Peter Pan-style collar. Kate paired her frock with drop diamond earrings and her trusty nude court shoes. She cradled her younger son, who was wrapped in a white shawl and gave a mini royal wave from under his blanket.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Diana and Kate looked strikingly similar as they presented their second sons

The touching scenes were reminiscent of when Princess Diana introduced her own second son, Prince Harry, to the world in September 1984. Diana was joined on the Lindo Wing steps with Prince Charles, wearing a red coat with a Peter Pan-style collar and what appeared to be a red-and-white striped dress underneath.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate wore a red Jenny Packham dress

William and Kate emerged shortly before 6pm on Monday 23 April, beaming as they introduced their newborn son to the world. After waving to the crowds and posing for photos, the couple returned inside the hospital but remerged just a few minutes later, walking down the steps hand-in-hand, with William carrying his son in a baby carrier. The Prince very briefly spoke to the press before the family headed back to Kensington Palace. William told reporters that they were "very happy, very delighted", and joked there was "thrice worry now!" He added: "We didn't keep you waiting too long this time."

Earlier in the afternoon, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, visited their new baby brother in the hospital. George, who had spent the day at school and was still in his uniform, seemed a little shy as he arrived, but sister Charlotte confidently waved for the waiting press, smiling for the cameras as she walked up the steps, hand-in-hand with her father.