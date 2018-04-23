Royal baby wears hand-me-down from Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate were the vision of happy new parents as they waved to the crowds of the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital on Monday, just hours after welcoming their third child together. The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles while cradling her newborn baby son, and gave the crowds a glimpse of the new Prince for the very first time. But what was the royal youngster wearing? The adorable baby son was dressed in what is thought to be the same beautiful shawl that his big brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both wore when they left the Lindo Wing for the first time.

The newborn wore the same blanket as his older siblings

Made by GH Hurt and Sons in Nottinghamshire, the company previously spoke about their surprise at being selected by the royals back at the birth of Prince George in 2013, and a spokeswoman said: "We're working incredibly hard. It's taken us by surprise because we're a small family firm of less than 20 employees." Following Charlotte's arrival, they added: "We at G H Hurt and Son were thrilled and delighted to see TRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerge from St Mary's Hospital, with their new daughter Princess Charlotte, wrapped in one of our Elegant Soft Wool Baby Shawls."

Like Charlotte, the royal baby also wore a knitted cap to protect him from the evening chill. Although it hasn't been confirmed where the item was from, Princess Charlotte's little bonnet, as well as her booties and knitted outfit that she wore as a newborn was a gift from the couple's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Barrallo, who takes care of the little Prince and Princess. Her mother purchased the items from Irulea, a Spanish baby store.

