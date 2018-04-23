The new addition to the royal family has finally arrived! The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on 23 April 2018 on St George's Day and the nation couldn't be more excited. We all eagerly awaited to see the happy couple on the steps of the Lindo Wing, looking out at the sea of photographers with their beautiful new baby boy, and they were smiling from ear-to-ear. Despite her lengthy labour, Kate looked incredible as she emerged from St Mary's hospital, wearing a red lace dress by Jenny Packham, complete with contrasting white peter pan collar and her favourite nude high heels. Her rich brunette hair has been curled and coiffed to perfection and she sported natural makeup which highlighted her pretty features.

Kate looked beautiful as she welcomed her new arrival

The Queen's 92nd birthday took place at the weekend and royal fans noticed that Kate wasn't present at the concert that was held in her honour at Royal Albert Hall in London - which was a big indication that she would soon give birth. On Monday morning, Kensington Place announced that Kate was in the early stages of labour at the Paddington hospital.

The happy couple smiled joyfully for the crowd

The new addition to the royal family is a younger sibling for Prince George and Princess Charlotte who were the very first to meet their baby brother. The wonderful news of the baby's birth was officially announced to the public after the Queen, other members of the royal family and the Middletons were informed.

The new Prince of Cambridge will be born fifth in line to the throne. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child - will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's sixth great-grandchild and great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria. By having more than two children, William and Kate are following in the footsteps of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who went on to have four children - although there was a gap of 10 years between their second child, Anne, and third, Andrew.

