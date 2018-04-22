Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are renowned for their sense of style, and didn’t disappoint on Saturday night when they attended the Queen's 92nd birthday celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall. Eugenie, 28, looked stylish in a summer-ready white and blue dress, which has been identified as Max Mara's Leandro White Draped Floral Crepe dress, which retailed at £1,088 last season. The pretty design featured a floral print skirt and was cut just before the knee, and was accessorised with nude sandals and a matching clutch, while miniature gold earrings completed her look.

Princess Eugenie wore a Max Mara floral print dress to the Queen's birthday celebrations

Beatrice, 29, also looked the part wearing a purple wrap dress, which cinched in at the waist, and featured long sleeves which she rolled up. A patent black clutch bag and Topshop snakeskin shoes finished off her outfit. Earlier in the week, Beatrice wowed yet again as she attended the Commonwealth state dinner at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening, dressed in an embroidered dress by Needle & Thread. The design featured sheer sleeves and an abundance of embroidered pink roses, as well as a full-tiered skirt, and cost just £212.50 in the mid-season sale, having originally retailed at £425.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice wows in glamorous gown at Buckingham Palace

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in a purple dress and Topshop heels

Eugenie, meanwhile, recently debuted a freshly chopped bob in time for the royal wedding on 19 May when out at charity event, Lord Mayor's Big Curry Lunch, at London's Guildhall on 11 April. Her new hair had been given a bouncy blow-dry for the occasion, styled in a sleek side-parting that framed her face. As ever, Eugenie looked stylish dressed in a pleated midi dress printed with moons and stars, and featuring balloon sleeves and an open neckline. The outfit was completed with a pair of black court shoes.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie celebrates engagement with sister

Eugenie herself is set to get married on 12 October to her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, and has had a busy time planning her nuptials – which is set to take place at the very same chapel cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married in.