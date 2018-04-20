Meghan Markle wowed us with another gorgeous outfit as she arrived at the Invictus Games reception on Saturday with her fiancé Prince Harry, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. Styling herself for the continuing hot weather, the royal-to-be opted for a green floral midi dress to keep cool - by none other than cult celeb-favourite designer Self Portrait. The label's Cold Shoulder Floral Midi Dress, which sells for £300, is sold out on Net-A-Porter, but can still be found in some sizes on Moda Operandi's website. Meghan accessorised with a black blazer and black heels to keep the look formal. Once again, she styled her long brunette hair in loose waves and kept her makeup soft and simple.

Photo: © PA

Meghan looked beautiful in a stunning green midi dress

Meghan has had a very busy week with Prince Harry, showing off a variety of beautiful outfits at numerous official events. On Thursday evening, she stunned in a fitted black midi dress at a Women's Empowerment reception in London, hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, while on Wednesday morning she wore a dreamy striped dress by Altuzurra - which Topshop stock an almost-identical dupe to, fashion fans will be glad to learn.

READ MORE: Megan Markle takes a style tip from Princess Diana - but Duchess Kate has NEVER tried it

Saturday's event is a particularly special engagement for the couple, as they build up to their wedding in May - since the pair made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games. At the reception, held at the Australian High Commission in London, the couple heard more about how plans are progressing for this year's Games in Sydney. They also met with a number of UK and Australian servicemen and women, some of whom have experience of competing in the Invictus Games. Both Harry and Meghan were recently in Bath where they watched the UK team trials for this year's tournament.

The dress is Self-Portrait's £300 Cold Shoulder Floral Midi Dress

MORE: Sun's out, shades out! Meghan Markle, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and other royals rocking sunglasses

Meanwhile, rumours are still rife as to who will be the designer to create Meghan's wedding dress - and while we won't find out until the day, fashion experts have been quick to share their predictions with HELLO!. Esteemed bridal designer Caroline Castigliano told us: "I think Meghan's dress will be in a delicate lace with very subtle beading, designed with a deep V neckline and long lace sleeve. The sleeve will likely show her skin tone through so you can see the beauty and delicate detail of the lace."