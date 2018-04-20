Princess Beatrice spent Thursday evening at the Commonwealth state dinner at Buckingham Palace and looked beautiful in an elaborately embroidered dress by luxury brand Needle & Thread. The full-length gown nails a variety of trends in one go – it has sheer sleeves with bell cuffs and an abundance of embroidered pink roses, as well as a full-tiered skirt. The dress originally retailed at £425 but is currently in the mid-season sale for £212.50 and available online in almost all sizes. The figure-hugging design skimmed her trim frame and the defining ribbon waist detail showed off her slim torso. The 29-year-old wore her trademark red locks in a trendy half-up, half-down style and she made the most of her features with smoky eye makeup and a slick of nude lip-gloss.

Beatrice has a very close bond with her newly engaged younger sister – Eugenie even gave a tribute to her sister on Instagram last month. The bride-to-be shared a black and white photo of the pair and captioned the shot "beautiful big sissy."

The pair are often seen out together and last month they were royal guests at Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma’s wedding in Peru, and twinned in floral frocks. Eugenie wore green and Beatrice opted for navy blue and both sisters teamed their dresses with strappy sandals and sunnies as they enjoyed the day.

Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie is to be married on 12 October to her long term love Jack Brooksbank and is busy planning her nuptials which will take place at Windsor castle – in the very same chapel cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed in on 19 May. Last month, the 27-year-old shared a photo of her and her sister as bridesmaids when they were children and captioned the sweet snap: "90s throwback… wedding planning starts!!"

