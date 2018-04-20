Lorraine Kelly twins with lookalike daughter Rosie in matching electric blue trouser suits

Lorraine Kelly's 23-year-old daughter Rosie is known for being the TV presenter's mini-me, but the close twosome took it one step further on Friday's Lorraine show - when Rosie made a guest appearance in Mark Heyes' popular fashion segment. Mark dressed Rosie in the very same trouser suit Lorraine was wearing for Friday's show - a bold blue Topshop two-piece - showing the simple styling tweaks that can be made to make any outfit suitable for both mothers and daughters. Upon seeing Rosie in the matching outift, Lorraine couldn't help but gush about how "beautiful" she looked.

Lorraine and Rosie twinned in matching trouser suits

58-year-old Lorraine, who chose to style her own trouser suit with a light blue Pure Collection knit and pointed silver stilettos from Dune, equally as stylish as Rosie, who opted for rainbow accessories with her outfit. She wore a colourful t-shirt from ASOS, white PrettyLittleThing trainers and statement bag from Skinny Dip to complete the look.

The blue cigarette suit is £79 from Topshop

The mother-daughter duo had both styled their shoulder-length brunette hair in soft waves, though Rosie chose a more tousled look while mum Lorraine's signature glossy blow-dry looked immaculate. Both smiled and laughed as they checked out each other's outfits. The cigarette suit, which comes in at just £79 for both pieces from the high street store, suited them both perfectly.

Fans of Lorraine were quick to post their positive comments on the show's Instagram page, with one writing: "Love it! You're both gorgeous! Such a fabulous suit!" while another said: "Lovely ladies… have been following Rosie on her travels looked amazing."

Lorraine and Rosie have long been a stylish duo, choosing to co-ordinate their outfits

Earlier in the week, Lorraine had wowed her followers once again with her fashion choices, opting for a head-to-toe pink ensemble for Thursday's show. The chat show queen showed off her slim, super-trim frame with a pink checked knitted top from Spanish high street store Zara, a Topshop wrap skirt and electric pink heels, also by Topshop. We're loving these colourful choices, Lorraine!

