Meghan Markle wore the ultimate cocktail dress on Thursday evening as she attended a Women's Empowerment reception in London, hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. The 36-year-old looked gorgeous as she braved the hot temperatures, wearing a knee-length Black Halo 'Jackie O' style dress which retails at £420. The cocktail dress of dreams had an asymmetric neckline and complementing black high heel shoes with tie detail around the ankles by one of her favourite shoe brands Aquazzura. But fashion fans all over the world had their eyes on Meghan’s black Gucci clutch bag . The iconic Dionysus bag, named after the Greek god who transformed himself into a tiger to carry a nymph across the river (now known as the Tigris), costs £590 and comes in a variety of different shades – but Meghan chose to go classic and opted for black. The suede material and statement snake clasp makes it instantly recognisable and we love the fact she is reverting back to the bag which was a total ‘it’ bag for the past two years.

In fact, back in 2017, Lyst pulled together the internet’s favourite bag searches and the list included the Gucci Dionysus, along with Cult Gaia, Dior, Gucci and Simon Miller. While the popular bag made waves on Instagram, the newer craze is for 'micro bags', proving Meghan knows a thing or two about current fashion trends.

The fiancée of Prince Harry is quite the handbag fan and always steps out with a new piece of arm candy for every royal engagement. On Wednesday, the former Suits actress sent fans wild when she wore a black and white striped bag by Australian brand Oroton – which set her back £171; a reasonably affordable piece. The Zip Top Cross body bag is made from pebble leather, with a handy plain cross-body strap, a magnetic closure and subtle gold hardware which runs throughout the bag and features on the logo on the front.

The bag is made in two other colourways – a bold tomato red and a tan and blue combo – which is currently on sale on the brand's website for £84. Grab it while you can!

Another handbag brand Meghan has been seen out with more than once is Strathberry. When she visited Scotland back in February – she wore the £425 racing green East/West Mini bag cross-body, and it became an instant sell-out.