Holly Willoughby shined brighter than the sun as she stepped out in London on Thursday evening, on the warmest day of the year so far. The This Morning presenter turned heads in a vibrant yellow trouser suit to attend the English National Opera, and it's proven so popular the jacket has already sold out online!

"Yellow... why not... @englishnationalopera," Holly captioned a selfie, which showed off her two-piece suit to perfection. The 37-year-old accessorised the look with nude sandals and a chain necklace, with gold stud earrings to complete the ensemble.

Holly's suit is from British retailer Jigsaw, and costs £190 for the single-breasted linen jacket, and £115 for the co-ordinating Portofino trousers. While the jacket has already sold out online, Holly's trousers are still available in sizes 8-16, so get them while you can! The suit is also available in stylish shades of racing green and shell pink, while a denim suit puts a chic twist on your classic jeans.

Many high street stores also have budget-friendly alternatives, including Missguided, who currently have a yellow tailored blazer available for £40, and River Island, whose £60 mustard blazer and £46 wide leg trousers are a must for anyone wanting to recreate Holly's look.

Holly is a big fan of the tailoring trend, and stunned fans by stepping out in a two-piece suit for her appearance on Celebrity Juice on Wednesday that cost over £1,000 - much more than the high street ensembles we're used to seeing her in.

The suit was from sustainable fashion label Bozena Jankowska, and is the perfect outfit for a spring night out – the Manuka jacket retails as £595 and the trousers at £395. Her elegant beige high heels were by Gianvito Rossi, priced £495.