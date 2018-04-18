Meghan Markle's style sets her apart from other royals before her – she loves a subtle yet edgy take on fashion trends and was the very first royal to ever wear her bag cross body. The beautiful fiancée of Prince Harry visited London on 19 April for the Commonwealth Youth Forum with her husband-to-be, wearing a stunning nautical outfit, consisting of a cream and black striped dress by Altuzarra and a black blazer by Camilla & Mark which rested casually on her shoulders. However, all eyes were on her striped navy and white handbag which sent twitter wild! The Zip Top Cross body bag is by Australian brand Oroton and retails at a surprisingly affordable £171.

Meghan stunned in a nautical outfit, featuring a dazzling striped bag

The bag is descripted on the website as 'perfect for girls on the go' and is made from pebble leather, with a handy plain cross-body strap, a magnetic closure and subtle gold hardware which runs throughout the bag and features on the logo on the front. You can even buy this stylish arm candy in red and also blue and tan – which is currently in the sale for £84.

Meghan's bag is £171 by Oroton

Lots of celebrities have worn Oroton; from Vanessa Hudgens to Rose Bryne, and even Chrissy Teigen. Oroton isn't a new brand - it used to be known as Boyd Lane & Co. The company was founded in Sydney in 1938 by Boyd Lane, and the company began as an importer of luxurious European textiles for the emerging Australian fashion industry.

The website states: "Oroton has become one of Australia’s most prestigious and iconic brands, celebrated and loved for its unique heritage and ability to stay at the forefront of international trends. Today, all of our products are designed in Australia by our talented design team and crafted using the finest materials which are sourced from around the world."

This isn't the first time that the former Suits star has created hysteria with her choice of handbag. Back in February on a visit to Scotland – Meghan paid homage to her host country with not only a checked tartan coat by Burberry, but also a racing green handbag by Stathberry. The East/West Mini is priced at £425 and sold out as soon as Meghan was pictured wearing it. The timeless design features the Strathberry bar closure and a bold gold chain strap. What makes the bag so striking and instantly recognisable is the statement hardware detailing – and it is also made in a plethora of different shades including red, tan and even mustard.