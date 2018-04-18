Sarah, Duchess of York looked gorgeous on Tuesday evening as she watched a performance by theatre group Chickenshed. The performance was at the Southbank and the 59-year-old wore a loose-fitting black dress for the occasion, which she wore with opaque black tights, smart black high heel shoes and jazzed up her look with a purple clutch bag which was adorned with a sparkly butterfly motif. The dress was a fit and flare shape and made the most of her trim frame. She wore diamond drop earrings and a large gold bangle, and wore her famous red locks in a modern half up, half down style.

The Duchess looked incredible in a black dress and purple clutch bag

The royal is no doubt incredibly busy helping her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie prepare for her upcoming nuptials to her husband-to-be Jack Brooksbank who she will wed on 12 October in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – the very same location that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on 19 May. In January, Sarah shared her happiness on her social media platforms and wrote on her Instagram account: "A total embrace of goodness AND JOY, we love jack and I AM SO EXCITED to have a son, a brother and a best friend, Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will BE PURE HARMONY #totaljoy #engagement @TheDukeofYork"

In February, Sarah stepped out in a pair of shoes which got fashion fans talking! Accessorising her black dress on a night out in London, the mother-of-two carried a fuchsia pink Hermes bag and wore a pair of velvet unicorn shoes by luxury shoe designer French Sole.

The £190 shoes are made in a dazzling slipper style and are part of blogger Alice Naylor-Leyland's collaboration, available online. The taupe shade looks luxurious and a sweet unicorn was embroidered on the centre.