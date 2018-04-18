Meghan Markle joined her husband-to-be Prince Harry in London on Wednesday morning as she attended Commonwealth Youth Forum meeting for Chogm. Meghan, 36, dressed for the sunny and bright weather - in a stunning striped cream dress by Altuzarra, a black blazer by Camilla and Marc, a black and white striped bag by Oroton which retails at £171 and coordinating black high heel shoes. She wore her sleek and straight brunette locks loose and flowing, and her makeup was flawlessly applied as always, with natural foundation, a subtle hint of eyeshadow and a pink-toned lip-gloss highlighted her dainty features. Prince Harry has said his fiancée is "hugely excited" to bejoining him in his Commonwealth duties. The 33-year-old brother of Prince William has been given a new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen and opened the Youth Forum on Monday.

Photo: © PA

Meghan stuns in white dress and jacket combo

As part of their action-packed day, Harry and Meghan – who are due to be married on 19 May - will meet delegates who have been taking part in the Youth Forum's sessions. The Forum is encouraging young people to debate challenges facing their generation, and agree youth-led initiatives to influence decision-makers and The Chogm summit is staged every two years to discuss the major challenges facing the Commonwealth's 2.4 billion citizens.

Meghan's last royal engagement was on 6 April when she and her husband-to-be visited Bath for the Invictus Games at the University of Bath Sports Training Village. Bride-to-be-Meghan looked stunning as always – she wore a khaki trench coat by Babton for Aritzia, a black zip-up top and flared jeans by Mother Denim.

The gorgeous former Suits actress looked polished and ultra-chic as she watched the competitors as they tried out the athletics track. The event was particularly poignant as Harry is the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, having founded the sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in 2014.