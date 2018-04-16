Victoria Beckham has combined her past and present careers to create a must-have T-shirt – and all in aid of charity too. On Monday, the former singer announced that she had deigned a limited-edition Spice Girls T-shirt for Red Nose Day USA. Designed by the award-winning fashion designer herself, the T-shirt features an iconic black-and-white image of the Spice Girls jumping up in the air, each sporting a red nose. The T-shirts retails at $35 – £24.50, and will see all proceeds going to Red Nose Day to help end child poverty.

Victoria Beckham's Spice Girl T-shirt costs £24.50

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a photo of herself modelling the T-shirt, and wrote in the caption about how she had been inspired by a recent trip to Kenya to see some of the programmes that had been supported by Red Nose Day USA. She said: "I was so inspired by the young women I met there. And it’s not just about being strong in the ring; these girls are future doctors, lawyers, and all around game changers who write their own stories, and will shape the futures of their communities. That’s girl power." Fans were quick to show their excitement at the charity T-shirt, with one writing: "I need this in my life," while another said: "Cool T-shirt, want it urgently." A third added: "Just bought mine, such a good cause."

All the names of the band feature on the back

The T-shirt is available to buy on Omaze, which ships across the world – with postage fees to the UK costing $9.99 – which comes to £6.97. Currently all sizes are still in stock, but we can't believe it will be long until they sell out. On designing the T-shirt, Victoria said: "I was honoured to design this shirt and promote the message of Girl Power to young women and children around the world. Every T-shirt sold helps this incredible cause continue to ensure all children receive the love, care and support they need."