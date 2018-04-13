The countdown to the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third royal baby is well and truly on - and with Kate due to give birth any day now, preparations have been put in place at St Mary's Hospital for the introduction to the new royal. And since some of the Duchess' most radiant style moments have been on the steps of the Lindo Wing, we're looking back at Kate's previous hospital outfits - and there's a key similarity between her last two looks…

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate and William introduce a baby Prince George to the public

After welcoming her first-born Prince George on 23 July 2013, Kate wore a pretty blue polka dot dress by Jenny Packham to show the little Prince to the crowds. Looking happy and glowing, she teamed the look with nude wedges and her signature bouncy blow-dry, which at the time featured golden blonde highlights. The new mum was admired by women all over the world by showing the beauty of a healthy post-birth body, choosing, quite rightfully, not to try to hide her remaining bump.

READ MORE: Is Duchess Kate Meghan Markle’s secret style advisor?

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate wore Jenny Packham for the second time to introduce Princess Charlotte

There's certainly been a theme with Kate's hospital outfits thus far, as she chose to wear Jenny Packham again when she and William introduced a baby Princess Charlotte to royal-watchers outside the Lindo Wing in May 2015. Opting for a spring yellow design this time around, the midi-length shift dress was again loose-fitting and elegant - she teamed it with a pair of nude heels.

This pretty dress by Goat would stay in keeping with Kate's patterned theme

Fast-forward to 2018 - will Kate opt for a hat-trick with Jenny Packham once again? Looking at the British designer's Spring/Summer 2018 collection, it's unclear whether the Duchess will be able to - this season's ready-to-wear offering is very evening-focused, although of course Kate has a great relationship with Jenny, and may have access to other pieces (and a wardrobe full of enviable JP dresses).

Or Jaeger's red shift dress would be a comfy and flattering option

Since Kate has already opted for blue and yellow, perhaps a red frock will be her next choice, in keeping with the primary colour theme. We could see Kate in this pretty scarlet shift dress by one of her high street favourites Jaeger, in a comfy loose shape. Or, the Dixie Pebble Print Dress by another of her go-to brands, Goat, could be a solid choice - as both her previous post-birth dresses have featured printed patterns.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the arrival of the royal baby

Kensington Palace have only announced that William and Kate are expecting their third child in April - an exact due date was not given, but the new developments at the hospital suggest the Duchess is ready to give birth any day now. St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London have prepared for the arrival of the new Prince or Princess by setting up barriers outside their exclusive Lindo Wing, where Kate will give birth.

WATCH BELOW: What it's really like to give birth at the Lindo Wing