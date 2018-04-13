Sam Faiers took to Instagram to showcase yet another gorgeous outfit on Thursday - snapping a selfie in a blue AX Paris floral midi dress, complete with a nude evening bag and strappy heels. The £40 wrap dress, which Sam styled with a loose wavy hairstyle and simple drop earrings, was clearly a hit with her two million followers - as it sold out on the brand's website in a matter of hours. "I actually love this dress. It fits me perfectly, it’s comfortable & I could wear it all day long, plus wrap dresses are my favourite," the mother of two wrote alongside the post.

Fans rushed to copy Sam's style with this blue floral wrap dress

"Beautiful dress, love the blue," one fan wrote, while another posted: "Would have been perfect for this breast-feeding mama for my brother's wedding, but only sizes 6 and 8 left now!" Sam's style is clearly the envy of many, as not long afterwards, the dress was completely sold out.

It seems the reality star is becoming quite the fashion mogul, as it was recently reported that Sam's fashion brand All Bits London is seeing huge success just one year after launching. The label, co-owned by the The Mummy Diaries star and her partner Paul Knightley, is reportedly due to turnover a huge £1.8million this year. The Mail Online revealed that the brand has grown at a speedy rate, with the help of reality stars such as Chloe Lewis and Megan McKenna showcasing the range on Instagram. Sam, who is mum to Paul, age two, and Rosie, five months, has clearly got the working mum thing nailed - as she juggles motherhood, a successful TV show and fashion line.

The sell-out style was AX Paris' Navy Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, £40

This isn't the former The Only Way Is Essex star's first foray into fashion - she launched Minnie's Boutique with her sister Billie during the height of their TOWIE fame, and she has even collaborated with Rare London and Very in the past. The star has also recently launched a beauty range, which is predicted to rake in over a million pounds in sales.

