Victoria Beckham's latest fashion collaboration has got fans eagerly anticipating its release and the fashion designer gave fans a sneaky peak into what to expect from the line, which will be released later on in the year. The wife of David Beckham is currently in New York to promote the upcoming project and she teamed up with famous basketball player Shaquille O'Neal as she posed for waiting photographers in the basketball court. The fashion designer hilariously stood on a wooden box to match Shaquille's towering height – he measures up at 7ft 1, compared to Victoria’s teeny 5 foot 4 inches! She uploaded the ironic photo to Instagram and captioned the image: "Shaq attack! Limited edition merch coming soon! Visit my stories and be the first to hear when it drops! #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham @reebok, @shaq"

Victoria had to stand ona box to reach Shaq's height!

Shaquille and Victoria are wearing the same top in the picture – in slightly different colourways. The simple tee features a shot of a basketball player doing a slam dunk and we have to say, we're kind of into it. Best of all, the T-shirt is unisex and is part of the upcoming collection. On the former Spice Girl's website it states that the top "celebrates 90’s Reebok and the iconic era that Shaquille O'Neal represents".

Victoria's new line with Reebok will be released later this year

A series of Instagram live stories were uploading to Victoria's account – including a video of her sitting on Shaq's shoulders as she aimed at the basketball hoop.

MORE: Victoria Beckham is making us NEED this Zara bargain

The tee will be available in May as well as some official merchandise celebrating the exciting collaboration.

READ: Victoria Beckham's simple shoe tip that features in ALL of her outfits

The mother-of-four first announced the exciting late in 2017 and posted a shot of her decked out in full fashion attire, running on a running machine, complete with sunglasses in tow. "Excited to announce my new partnership with @reebok! Stay tuned and head to my website and subscribe for updates! x VB,"