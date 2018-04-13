Victoria Beckham confirms she's NOT designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Victoria Beckham has confirmed she won't be designing the much-anticipated wedding dress for the upcoming royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, she told James Corden on The Late Late Show on Thursday night. The British TV host asked her directly about the upcoming nuptials, saying: "Now Victoria, we all know there is a royal wedding coming up very soon - how is designing Meghan's dress going, is it going well?" But she responded: "Maybe you know something I don't, because I'm not doing the dress. I'm not."

Referring to the rumours that she is the royal dress designer, James probed her once more, but Victoria insisted she hadn't been chosen to create Meghan's gown. "Sadly not, but I'm sure she will look incredible in whatever she wears," she added. Victoria later confirmed that she and husband David have secured an invite to the wedding, saying, "Yes. England is so excited. It's great, isn’t it? They look so happy."

There has been constant speculation as to who will make Meghan's gown for the pair's wedding in May, with many tipping British fashion house Ralph and Russo to be the chosen designer - the same brand who famously created Meghan's stunning engagement gown. Fashion insiders tell HELLO! that word is the haute couture fashion house has won the style war. The news came after bookmakers revealed in February that they've had to stop taking bets on another British designer, Alexander McQueen, as punters rushed to try their luck.

According to reports, Meghan had her first wedding dress fitting at Kensington Palace in January. She flew her close friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, from Canada to London to help her decide which gown to wear for the big day. Following the fitting, Jessica reportedly stayed at the palace for four nights, during which time she helped Meghan pick out other outfits for future engagements. The royal couple will marry in Windsor on 19 May.