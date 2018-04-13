Meghan Markle's favourite handbag by Strathberry has been designed in surprising colours for spring and we are in love with the new shade. The fresh new hue features an interesting colourway - cream, mustard and brown. Meghan wore the East/West Mini handbag when she visited Scotland in February, and the bag predictably sold out immediately. The £425 bag is a timeless design, defined by structured lines and features the iconic Strathberry bar closure and a gold chain strap. What makes the bag so striking is the statement hardware detail which stands out on the bag and becomes a distinctive feature. The bag also features compartments and cream lining, which makes for a robust design.

Meghan wore the East/West bag by Strathberry in Scotland

Meghan did something no other royal ever done before when she wore the bag in Edinburgh – she wore it across the body! The former Suits star wore the bag over the top of her coat, as opposed to it swinging from her shoulder or carried like a clutch. This modern way of dressing is slightly different and sent fans wild – particularly as the bag matched perfectly with her coordinating checked coat by Burberry.

We love the new caramel-toned design

The success of Strathberry has escalated hugely since Meghan first carried the iconic burgundy tote bag back in December 2017 on a visit to Nottingham – her very first official visit with husband-to-be Prince Harry after their engagement was announced.

Leeanne Hundleby, one of the founders of Strathberry, spoke to Hello! and explained the hysteria surrounding the aftermath of her wearing it: "We had no idea Meghan would be wearing the bag in Nottingham. We first realised something was going on when people started to call the office and ask if Meghan was carrying our bag." Leeanne also stated that a huge 3,500 shoppers signed up for stock updates on the burgundy bag, and that the phone didn't stop ringing. We're thinking more calls are coming her way with this new release.

