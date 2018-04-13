Charlotte Hawkins ventured to Aintree, Liverpool on Friday, to present coverage of The Grand National on Good Morning Britain – and fans went wild for her fabulous dress coat, which was made in an eye-catching fuchsia pink. The gorgeous coat was by Ted Baker – a brand loved by the ITV presenter. The Kikiie wrap front coat is fully lined and is made from a soft wool blend with a hint of cashmere, making it look extra luxurious. The high neckline and wrap front gives it a contemporary edge ensured she stood out as she presented her rainy segment. She wore a contrasting grey fascinator for the occasion – by Layla Leigh Millinery. The bespoke design was made in a light tone with a dark smattering of lace on the top.

Charlotte looked pink and perfect in the coat at Aintree

Back in March – the 42-year-old wore one of her most stylish outfits ever to Cheltenham, where she once again presented commentary on the races. The mother-of-one opted for a beautiful dress coat, in a striking burgundy hue by Claire Mischivani.

Charlotte's coat is by Ted Baker

The bold berry design featured pretty embellishments at the hem and fur cuff detail and she added maroon high heel shoes by Dune London and an oxblood fascinator by award winning milliner Sally-Ann Provan. Her sleek blonde locks which she usually wears loose were teased into a smooth chignon and she accessorised with sparkly diamond drop earrings by esteemed jewellery Boodles.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins wears the ultimate summer dress and it's an ASOS bargain

Fans were quick to compare the Good Morning Britain's style to Zara Tindall – the pregnant royal was also at Cheltenham that day and wore a similar coat in the exact same oxblood shade. The 36-year-old daughter of Princess Anne looked glowing in the structured coat which perfectly skimmed her growing baby bump and flattered her changing shape. Marking the occasion with headgear, she added a stunning maroon fascinator which featured contrasting cream inserts in the shape of a large flower.

READ: Lorraine Kelly and Charlotte Hawkins wear the same bargain ZARA dress!