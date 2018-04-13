Alex Jones sent fans wild when she presented The One Show on Wednesday evening - wearing an adorable white blouse with cheery pink hearts emblazoned across it. The stunning short cake complete with a smart collar and the gorgeous eye-catching print which certainly packed a punch and gave her a statement edge. Alex posted a snap of her and legendary singer Kylie Minogue on to her Instagram and fans flocked to the comments section, demanding to know where the jazzy number was from. The top is by online brand Mercy Delta and is priced at £195. The website has been inundated with requests for the item and it has now sold out - with a waiting list in place for customers who want to get their hands on the top when it next comes into stock.

The pretty design is a great item for spring as it features pretty colours and is the perfect item to be worn with jeans, or tucked into a pencil skirt. The 41-year-old wore her trademark brunette locks in a sleek and straight style and light makeup was used to perfect her pretty features.

Alex appeared on the Lorraine Show last week where she was interviewed by Christine Lampard - who she replaced on The One Show in 2010. Ahead of the show, she uploaded a makeup free selfie on her social media platforms "It's the big day and typically I've had no sleep! Hope the team @Lorraine have a truckload of make up!"

During the show, the BBC favourite spoke about her new book 'Winging It' and confessed she found it difficult admitting she looked forward to returning to work after she had her son Teddy.

She explained: "I think women find it hard to be able to admit that they want to go back to work and that they are going to go back a bit earlier than everyone thinks is acceptable. It’s ok to say I like my job and I want to continue doing it while I’m a mother."