There's a new designer top on the block and EVERYONE wants it – and it's already been worn by Holly Willoughby and Rachel Stevens! Self Portrait – a mid-range designer brand loved by the Hollywood A-list and even royalty (Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge have worn the label on numerous occasions) have produced a gorgeous polka dot top of dreams – The One shoulder-ruffled Swiss top which will set you back £240. Holly Willoughby first set the pace when she wore the top on 14 March, kicking off the new series of Celebrity Juice. TV presenter made her mark with the statement blouse, which she teamed with slim fit trousers from French Connection, and leopard print heels by celebrity-favourite Charlotte Olympia. Holly's legions of followers were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "Omg in love with this top"

Holly and her stylist Angie Smith both wore the gorgeous polka-dot top

Holly's top was picked out for her by her stylist Angie Smith – who later wore the very same design herself! Taking to her own Instagram page, Angie chose to style the top with a pair of cropped jeans and red stiletto high heels and revealed: "Loved this @mrselfportrait top that @hollywilloughby wore on Celebrity Juice a few weeks back so much that I bought one for myself, it’s perfect for dressing up jeans which is basically all I seem to be wearing at the moment"

Rachel Stevens wore the top to her 40th birthday celebrations

Rachel Stevens celebrated her 40th birthday on 9 April and took to her social media platforms to share some personal snaps of her birthday party.

The celebrity-loved design is £240 by Self Portrait

The festivities looked fabulous and mother-of-two Rachel looked glowing in a series of selfies – but fans were quick to comment on her outfit.

The age-defying former S Club 7 singer wore the very same top with black trousers and high heels and looked incredible. The designer top has internal boning which gives an instantly sleek silhouette and can be worn with numerous items – making it easy to switch up your look.

