Holly Willoughby's 'outfit of the day' posts are a daily highlight these days. Her gorgeous getups usually incorporate a fair few high-street gems and she never fails to send fans wild when she posts a snapshot of her latest ensemble to Instagram, styled by Angie Smith. Dresses, skirts, tailored trousers - Holly has worn them all. But there's one item she wears daily, and that's her beloved nude high heel shoes. The classic style, although look like they could be designer, are actually from high street store Office and retail at an affordable £69. The 'On to Point' court shoes come in a variety of colours and textures - 17 to be exact! But the 37-year-old tends to favour the nude version, and features them into her working wardrobe quite often.

Holly often wears her nude high heels as part of her daily outfits

Nude shoes are widely regarded as a wardrobe staple - the neutral hue means they go with pretty much any outfit and will never date due to their classic tone.

Holly's nude shoes are finally back in stock - and they cost £69 by Office

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a huge fan of the style - but she chooses to get her version from L.K.Bennett - one of her favourite luxury high street stores. The 'Sledge' high heel pumps were first worn by Kate in 2011, they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently wore til around 2014. The comfortable yet chic high heels were the perfect footwear for all her royal engagements; she was able to look polished while standing on her feet all day long.

This isn't the first time that Holly Willoughby has caused a sell-out frenzy. Her favourite Karen Millen black tailored trousers which she has worn frequently on this morning many times completely sold out a mere three hours after she first posted them. The £125 pair of sleek fitting buttons feature a visible waistband made from pleather and give the wearer a wonderfully streamlined shape. They can be worn with many different items - be it pretty tops, blouses', jumpers and jackets and would take you from the office to a party very easily.

