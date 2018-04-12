The iconic image of Diana, Princess of Wales walking through the landmines on her hugely high profile visit to Angola in 1997 is one that is constantly etched in our minds. Despite the severity of the appearance there is no doubt about it – the princess still looked the epitome of stunning and wore a smart, simple, yet totally chic sleeveless blue denim shirt and a pair of cream chinos by Armani. She also wore a protective vest which was branded by the Halo Trust as she walked through the fields – and this outfit has been donated to the Diana: Her Fashion Story exhibition at her former home. This outfit is particularly special for many reasons – firstly, it has been loaned by the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, and secondly, this outfit was worn for one of Diana's last public appearances before she passed away a few months later.

Diana wore this iconic outfit in 1997 in Angola

It's not just this outfit which is new to the display at Kensington Palace – the eye-catching, purple Versace gown worn by the princess to a Chicago fundraising gala and her incredible pink Bellville Sassoon suit she wore to board the train on her way to her honeymoon in 1981. A sky blue Catherine Walker day dress worn on an official tour of New Zealand in April 1983 has also been added, as well as a striking black and red evening gown, also by Catherine Walker, worn to a Pavarotti concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 1995.

The curator of the exhibition Eleri Lynn said of the display: "Diana, Princess of Wales was one of the most photographed women in the world, and it's no coincidence that so many of her outfits are now among the most easily recognisable in fashion history. Through Diana: Her Fashion Story we explore the evolution of a young woman who had to first learn the rules of royal and diplomatic dressing, then master the art of creating her own signature style."

