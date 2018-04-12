Christine Lampard continued her stand-in presenting duties on Wednesday morning as she filled in for Lorraine Kelly on her daily show, and decided to switch up her look! The wife of footballer Frank Lampard has worn a variety of fabulous tops this week which she has teamed with black trousers, but for the mid-week edition of the famous morning programme, she decided to wear a dress - and it is so stylish, that we can guarantee you will want it hanging in your wardrobe. The bold number is a cut in a relaxed, loose fit, a midi length and features a unique print - abstract florals and polka dots in gorgeous cobalt blue and amber. The fancy frock retails at £89.99 from Spanish high street store Zara and is currently available online now in all sizes - great news for Christine's 259,000 Instagram followers. The 39-year-old teamed her dress with a pair of khaki high heel shoes by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores L.K.Bennett.

Christine looks amazing in a printed number

This is the second time the ITV presenter has worn Zara in two days and who can blame her when the current season is this good? On Monday's show Christine, 39, wore a pair of black, figure hugging of slacks which retail at just £19.99.

Christine's dress is £89.99 from Zara

A well-fitting pair of trousers is a great wardrobe staple that can be worn with many items - which the Irish presenter often does. She also added a pastel-hued, knitted jumper by luxury label Winser London, a brand also loved by Holly Willoughby.

Angie Smith is the stylist responsible for Christine's latest ensemble and is fast becoming a star in her own right due to her fabulous wardrobe skills.

Recently she has been showcasing her own outfits on her Instagram page - not just her famous clients. On Sunday even she even wore a spotted Self Portrait top, the very same design she had dressed Holly Willoughby in a mere two weeks before.