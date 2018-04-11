Jessica Simpson has achieved the near-on impossible – she has mirrored the same style as her five-year-old daughter and they both actually look totally stylish in the process. The 37-year-old mother of two posted a gorgeous shot on her Instagram which also featured her husband Eric Johnson and her four-year-old son Ace as they posed against a balloon wall and a glamorous floral display. Jessica looked typically feminine and chic in a rose-printed dress by luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana. The sweetheart neckline gave the cocktail dress a flattering edge and the body-con cut showed off her trim frame. The gorgeous cream dress was adorned with pink blooms and it makes for the perfect spring attire. The dress is part of the brand's spring/summer campaign and is currently available online for a purse-busting £1500.

What a gorgeous family picture!

Maxwell, five, wore an adorable matching dress in the very same print as her popstar mother. The 'Rose Farfalle' silk dress features butterflies and roses and is made in a sumptuous chiffon material. It even features on-trend ruching and will set you back £1,100 on The Dolce & Gabbana official website.

Jessica and Maxwell's stunning dresses are by Dolce & Gabbana

Jessica's sportsman husband Eric decided he wanted in on the action and looked suave in a pastel lilac suit – and little Ace also donned a similar design. What a smart pair!

MORE: Jessica Simpson throws cute party for son Ace's third birthday

The former wife of Nick Lachey has spoken out recently about her incredible 50lbs weight loss. She initially shed the weight with the help of Weight Watchers after she gave birth to Maxwell in May 2012. Seven months later, she announced she was pregnant with her second baby, who was born in July 2014. According to People Magazine, Jessica enlisted the help of coach Liz Josefsberg to help her get back into shape. Liz explained how she achieved her amazing post baby body: "We sat down and designated five healthy meals that she could plan to make throughout the week, and put in her treats."

READ: Queens! Beyonce twins in gold with Blue Ivy in amazing new pictures