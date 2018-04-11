Andrea McLean added subtle nod to the seventies with the outfit she wore on Tuesday afternoon as she she co-hosted Loose Women. She wore a striking mustard knitted top which was from Biba at House of Fraser. The gorgeous top was cut into a close-fitting shape which hugged her lean shape and voluminous bell sleeves finished off the retro-style design. The best news of all, is that this designer top is currently in the department store's mid-season sale and costs just £20, half of its original £40 price tag. The brunette presenter wore her favourite sleek glasses and a pair of classic black high heel shoes from Kurt Geiger. The 48-year-old ITV favourite wore the top with a pair of smart tailored trousers by Karen Millen which retail at £125. These are the very same sell-out pair that fellow presenter Holly Willoughby wears, so Andrea is in great company!

We love Andrea's mustard top

The trousers have become a bit of an institution amongst ITV's most popular presenters - Holly first wore them in 2017 and after she posted a snapshot of them to her Instagram page, the smart tailored pants sold out after a mere three hours.

Andrea's top is £20 from House of Fraser

What's particularly special about these trousers is they feature a visible waistband with pleather detail which gives a streamline fit and will help the wearer fake a smooth and symmetrical silhouette.

MORE: Andrea McLean's sassy 'at home fashion' – see her video!

Andrea, 48 often posts pictures of her favourite outfits on her Instagram account and is usually styled by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen.

READ: Andrea McLean wears an amazing red-hot suit – and it's from the high-street!

The ladies (who are mothers themselves) style lots of ITV stars including Stacey Solomon, Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. We love their motto which features on their website. It reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed".